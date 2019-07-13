Scottish League Cup - Group G
Berwick0Ayr1

Berwick Rangers v Ayr United

Line-ups

Berwick

  • 1Brennan
  • 7Lumsden
  • 5Cook
  • 4Waugh
  • 3Forster
  • 6Smith
  • 8Smith
  • 2Wright
  • 10Barr
  • 11Windram
  • 9Healy

Substitutes

  • 12Purves
  • 13Jack
  • 15Rose
  • 16Chalmers
  • 20Fletcher

Ayr

  • 1Doohan
  • 6Geggan
  • 2Muirhead
  • 5Roscoe-Byrne
  • 3Harvie
  • 11McCowan
  • 4Kerr
  • 30Kelly
  • 12McGuffie
  • 7Moffat
  • 8Doolan

Substitutes

  • 10Forrest
  • 14Ferguson
  • 17Ross
  • 18Murdoch
  • 19Hare-Reid
  • 22McKenzie
  • 23Docherty
Referee:
Scott Lambie

Match Stats

Home TeamBerwickAway TeamAyr
Possession
Home38%
Away62%
Shots
Home0
Away3
Shots on Target
Home0
Away3
Corners
Home0
Away2
Fouls
Home1
Away3

Live Text

Goal!

Goal! Berwick Rangers 0, Ayr United 1. Michael Moffat (Ayr United) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Kris Doolan.

Foul by Daniel Harvie (Ayr United).

Lewis Barr (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Andrew Geggan (Ayr United) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Daryl Healy (Berwick Rangers).

Foul by Kris Doolan (Ayr United).

Alistair Forster (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Luke McCowan (Ayr United).

Lewis Barr (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt blocked. Kris Doolan (Ayr United) header from the centre of the box is blocked.

Corner, Ayr United. Conceded by Sean Brennan.

Attempt saved. Craig McGuffie (Ayr United) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top right corner.

Corner, Ayr United. Conceded by Cameron Lumsden.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cowdenbeath11001013
2Hearts10101102
3Dundee Utd10101101
4Stenhousemuir00000000
5East Fife100101-10

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ross County11002023
2Forfar11001013
3St Johnstone00000000
4Brechin100101-10
5Montrose100102-20

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arbroath10100001
2Elgin10100001
3Hibernian10100001
4Stirling10100001
5Alloa00000000

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dundee11001013
2Cove Rangers10101101
3Peterhead10101101
4Inverness CT00000000
5Raith Rovers100101-10

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Annan Athletic10100001
2Dumbarton10100001
3Motherwell10100001
4Queen of Sth10100001
5Morton00000000

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Airdrieonians10100001
2Hamilton10100001
3Partick Thistle10100001
4Queen's Park10100001
5Clyde00000000

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ayr11001013
2Falkirk10100001
3Livingston10100001
4Stranraer00000000
5Berwick100101-10

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Albion10100001
2East Kilbride10100001
3Dunfermline00000000
4Edinburgh City00000000
5St Mirren00000000
View full Scottish League Cup tables

