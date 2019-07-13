Goal! Berwick Rangers 0, Ayr United 1. Michael Moffat (Ayr United) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Kris Doolan.
Berwick Rangers v Ayr United
-
Berwick
- 1Brennan
- 7Lumsden
- 5Cook
- 4Waugh
- 3Forster
- 6Smith
- 8Smith
- 2Wright
- 10Barr
- 11Windram
- 9Healy
- 12Purves
- 13Jack
- 15Rose
- 16Chalmers
- 20Fletcher
Ayr
- 1Doohan
- 6Geggan
- 2Muirhead
- 5Roscoe-Byrne
- 3Harvie
- 11McCowan
- 4Kerr
- 30Kelly
- 12McGuffie
- 7Moffat
- 8Doolan
- 10Forrest
- 14Ferguson
- 17Ross
- 18Murdoch
- 19Hare-Reid
- 22McKenzie
- 23Docherty
- Scott Lambie
- Possession
- Home38%
- Away62%
- Shots
- Home0
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away3
- Corners
- Home0
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home1
- Away3
Goal!
Foul by Daniel Harvie (Ayr United).
Lewis Barr (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Andrew Geggan (Ayr United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Daryl Healy (Berwick Rangers).
Foul by Kris Doolan (Ayr United).
Alistair Forster (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Luke McCowan (Ayr United).
Lewis Barr (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt blocked. Kris Doolan (Ayr United) header from the centre of the box is blocked.
Corner, Ayr United. Conceded by Sean Brennan.
Attempt saved. Craig McGuffie (Ayr United) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top right corner.
Corner, Ayr United. Conceded by Cameron Lumsden.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.