Second Half ends, Stirling Albion 1, Hibernian 1.
Stirling Albion v Hibernian
Line-ups
Stirling
- 1Currie
- 6McLeanBooked at 44minsSubstituted forTruesdaleat 58'minutes
- 5McGregor
- 2McGeachie
- 3Lowdon
- 7Jardine
- 10Wilson
- 8Docherty
- 4Thomson
- 11WillisSubstituted forPetersat 86'minutes
- 9HawkeSubstituted forMackinat 65'minutes
Substitutes
- 12Banner
- 14Truesdale
- 15Scott
- 16Heaver
- 17Binnie
- 18Mackin
- 19Peters
Hibernian
- 28Maxwell
- 3Whittaker
- 4Hanlon
- 18Jackson
- 17James
- 45Campbell
- 23Allan
- 7Horgan
- 9Doidge
- 11NewellSubstituted forMurrayat 72'minutes
- 14Mallan
Substitutes
- 1Marciano
- 24McGregor
- 32Shaw
- 33Murray
- 42Stirling
- 43Mackie
- Referee:
- Greg Aitken
- Attendance:
- 2,184
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home48%
- Away52%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away17
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away7
- Corners
- Home3
- Away15
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away8
Live Text
Full Time
Attempt saved. Paul Hanlon (Hibernian) header from very close range is saved in the bottom left corner.
Corner, Hibernian. Conceded by Craig Truesdale.
Attempt saved. Christian Doidge (Hibernian) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. Stephen Mallan (Hibernian) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Fraser Murray (Hibernian) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Craig Truesdale (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Scott Allan (Hibernian).
Substitution
Substitution, Stirling Albion. Josh Peters replaces Paul Willis.
Attempt missed. Cameron Thomson (Stirling Albion) left footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Corner, Stirling Albion. Conceded by Tom James.
Corner, Hibernian. Conceded by Jordan Lowdon.
Substitution
Substitution, Hibernian. Fraser Murray replaces Joe Newell.
Goal!
Goal! Stirling Albion 1, Hibernian 1. David Wilson (Stirling Albion) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Cameron Thomson.
Substitution
Substitution, Stirling Albion. Dylan Mackin replaces Lewis Hawke.
Corner, Hibernian. Conceded by Jordan Lowdon.
David Wilson (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Josh Campbell (Hibernian).
Attempt saved. Steven Whittaker (Hibernian) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Corner, Hibernian. Conceded by Ross McGeachie.
Substitution
Substitution, Stirling Albion. Craig Truesdale replaces Paul McLean.
Corner, Hibernian. Conceded by Lewis Hawke.
Corner, Hibernian. Conceded by Ross McGeachie.
Corner, Hibernian. Conceded by Ross McGeachie.
Attempt blocked. Josh Campbell (Hibernian) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Daryl Horgan (Hibernian) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Corner, Hibernian. Conceded by Lewis Hawke.
Corner, Hibernian. Conceded by Dominic Docherty.
Attempt blocked. Christian Doidge (Hibernian) header from the right side of the six yard box is blocked.
Corner, Hibernian. Conceded by Cameron Thomson.
Dominic Docherty (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Josh Campbell (Hibernian).
Corner, Hibernian. Conceded by Jordan Lowdon.
Second Half
Second Half begins Stirling Albion 0, Hibernian 1.
Half Time
First Half ends, Stirling Albion 0, Hibernian 1.
Goal!
Goal! Stirling Albion 0, Hibernian 1. Scott Allan (Hibernian) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Booking
Paul McLean (Stirling Albion) is shown the yellow card.
Penalty conceded by Jordan McGregor (Stirling Albion) with a hand ball in the penalty area.
Attempt blocked. Stephen Mallan (Hibernian) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Jordan McGregor (Stirling Albion).