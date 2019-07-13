Foul by Mark Whatley (Arbroath).
Arbroath v Elgin City
-
Line-ups
Arbroath
- 1Jamieson
- 2Thomson
- 4Little
- 5O'Brien
- 3Hamilton
- 12Kader
- 6Whatley
- 10Swankie
- 11Linn
- 9Doris
- 14Spence
Substitutes
- 7Gold
- 8McKenna
- 16Stewart
- 17Wilson
- 21Gaston
Elgin
- 1McHale
- 2Wilson
- 4McDonald
- 5Bronsky
- 3Spark
- 7Cooper
- 8Omar
- 6Dingwall
- 11McHardy
- 9Hester
- 10Sutherland
Substitutes
- 12Sopel
- 14McGowan
- 15Scott
- 16Willis
- 17MacEwan
- 18Ballam
- 21Dunn
- Referee:
- Graham Beaton
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home50%
- Away50%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away1
- Corners
- Home4
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away2
Live Text
Darryl McHardy (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Thomas O'Brien (Arbroath).
Russell Dingwall (Elgin City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Jason Thomson (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kane Hester (Elgin City).
Foul by Omar Kader (Arbroath).
Kane Hester (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Stephen Bronsky.
Attempt blocked. Mark Whatley (Arbroath) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Elgin City. Conceded by Darren Jamieson.
Attempt saved. Kane Hester (Elgin City) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Attempt saved. Steven Doris (Arbroath) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Attempt missed. Steven Doris (Arbroath) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Tom McHale.
Attempt saved. Thomas O'Brien (Arbroath) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Mark Whatley (Arbroath) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Andrew McDonald (Elgin City).
Attempt blocked. Greig Spence (Arbroath) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Steven Doris (Arbroath) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Elgin City. Conceded by Ricky Little.
Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Andrew McDonald.
Attempt blocked. Greig Spence (Arbroath) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Andrew McDonald.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.