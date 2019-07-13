Scottish League Cup - Group C
Arbroath0Elgin0

Arbroath v Elgin City

Line-ups

Arbroath

  • 1Jamieson
  • 2Thomson
  • 4Little
  • 5O'Brien
  • 3Hamilton
  • 12Kader
  • 6Whatley
  • 10Swankie
  • 11Linn
  • 9Doris
  • 14Spence

Substitutes

  • 7Gold
  • 8McKenna
  • 16Stewart
  • 17Wilson
  • 21Gaston

Elgin

  • 1McHale
  • 2Wilson
  • 4McDonald
  • 5Bronsky
  • 3Spark
  • 7Cooper
  • 8Omar
  • 6Dingwall
  • 11McHardy
  • 9Hester
  • 10Sutherland

Substitutes

  • 12Sopel
  • 14McGowan
  • 15Scott
  • 16Willis
  • 17MacEwan
  • 18Ballam
  • 21Dunn
Referee:
Graham Beaton

Match Stats

Home TeamArbroathAway TeamElgin
Possession
Home50%
Away50%
Shots
Home7
Away1
Shots on Target
Home3
Away1
Corners
Home4
Away2
Fouls
Home3
Away2

Live Text

Foul by Mark Whatley (Arbroath).

Darryl McHardy (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Thomas O'Brien (Arbroath).

Russell Dingwall (Elgin City) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Jason Thomson (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Kane Hester (Elgin City).

Foul by Omar Kader (Arbroath).

Kane Hester (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Stephen Bronsky.

Attempt blocked. Mark Whatley (Arbroath) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Corner, Elgin City. Conceded by Darren Jamieson.

Attempt saved. Kane Hester (Elgin City) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Attempt saved. Steven Doris (Arbroath) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Attempt missed. Steven Doris (Arbroath) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.

Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Tom McHale.

Attempt saved. Thomas O'Brien (Arbroath) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Mark Whatley (Arbroath) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Andrew McDonald (Elgin City).

Attempt blocked. Greig Spence (Arbroath) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Attempt saved. Steven Doris (Arbroath) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Corner, Elgin City. Conceded by Ricky Little.

Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Andrew McDonald.

Attempt blocked. Greig Spence (Arbroath) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Andrew McDonald.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cowdenbeath11001013
2Hearts10101102
3Dundee Utd10101101
4Stenhousemuir00000000
5East Fife100101-10

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ross County11002023
2Forfar11001013
3St Johnstone00000000
4Brechin100101-10
5Montrose100102-20

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arbroath10100001
2Elgin10100001
3Hibernian10100001
4Stirling10100001
5Alloa00000000

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dundee11001013
2Cove Rangers10101101
3Peterhead10101101
4Inverness CT00000000
5Raith Rovers100101-10

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Annan Athletic10100001
2Dumbarton10100001
3Motherwell10100001
4Queen of Sth10100001
5Morton00000000

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Airdrieonians10100001
2Hamilton10100001
3Partick Thistle10100001
4Queen's Park10100001
5Clyde00000000

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ayr11001013
2Falkirk10100001
3Livingston10100001
4Stranraer00000000
5Berwick100101-10

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Albion10100001
2East Kilbride10100001
3Dunfermline00000000
4Edinburgh City00000000
5St Mirren00000000
View full Scottish League Cup tables

