Scottish League Cup - Group E
Queen of Sth0Motherwell0

Queen of the South v Motherwell

Line-ups

Queen of Sth

  • 1McCrorie
  • 2Mercer
  • 4Kilday
  • 5Brownlie
  • 3Holt
  • 6Pybus
  • 9Hamilton
  • 14McCarthy
  • 8Kidd
  • 11Dobbie
  • 7Murray

Substitutes

  • 21Irving
  • 22Gourlay
  • 29Williamson
  • 30Burns

Motherwell

  • 20Gillespie
  • 2Tait
  • 31Gallagher
  • 18Dunne
  • 3Carroll
  • 22Donnelly
  • 6Campbell
  • 25Semple
  • 16Ilic
  • 9LongSubstituted forScottat 4'minutes
  • 44Cole

Substitutes

  • 1Carson
  • 4Grimshaw
  • 5Hartley
  • 11Seedorf
  • 14Hylton
  • 15Maguire
  • 17Scott
Referee:
Don Robertson

Match Stats

Home TeamQueen of SthAway TeamMotherwell
Possession
Home28%
Away72%
Shots
Home1
Away2
Shots on Target
Home0
Away1
Corners
Home2
Away1
Fouls
Home4
Away3

Live Text

Scott Mercer (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Devante Cole (Motherwell).

Corner, Queen of the South. Conceded by Richard Tait.

Connor Murray (Queen of the South) hits the right post with a left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box.

Attempt blocked. Allan Campbell (Motherwell) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Corner, Motherwell. Conceded by Jack Hamilton.

Corner, Queen of the South. Conceded by Jake Carroll.

Attempt saved. James Scott (Motherwell) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Foul by Christian Ilic (Motherwell).

Andrew McCarthy (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Jamie Semple (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Dan Pybus (Queen of the South).

Christian Ilic (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Kevin Holt (Queen of the South).

Allan Campbell (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Andrew McCarthy (Queen of the South).

(Motherwell) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Kevin Holt (Queen of the South).

Foul by Jamie Semple (Motherwell).

Andrew McCarthy (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Motherwell. James Scott replaces Chris Long because of an injury.

Delay in match because of an injury Chris Long (Motherwell).

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cowdenbeath11001013
2Hearts10101102
3Dundee Utd10101101
4Stenhousemuir00000000
5East Fife100101-10

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ross County11002023
2Forfar11001013
3St Johnstone00000000
4Brechin100101-10
5Montrose100102-20

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arbroath10100001
2Elgin10100001
3Hibernian10100001
4Stirling10100001
5Alloa00000000

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dundee11001013
2Cove Rangers10101101
3Peterhead10101101
4Inverness CT00000000
5Raith Rovers100101-10

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Annan Athletic10100001
2Dumbarton10100001
3Motherwell10100001
4Queen of Sth10100001
5Morton00000000

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Airdrieonians10100001
2Hamilton10100001
3Partick Thistle10100001
4Queen's Park10100001
5Clyde00000000

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ayr11001013
2Falkirk10100001
3Livingston10100001
4Stranraer00000000
5Berwick100101-10

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Albion10100001
2East Kilbride10100001
3Dunfermline00000000
4Edinburgh City00000000
5St Mirren00000000
