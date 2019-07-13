Euan Griffiths (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Annan Athletic v Dumbarton
-
- From the section Scottish League Cup
BBC coverage
- How to follow:
- Listen on BBC Radio 5 live and BBC local radio; text commentary on the BBC Sport website
Line-ups
Annan Athletic
- 1Taylor
- 2Douglas
- 5Sonkur
- 6Swinglehurst
- 3Ballantyne
- 7McLean
- 4Griffiths
- 8Wooding-Holt
- 11Wilkie
- 9Muir
- 20Nade
Substitutes
- 10McLear
- 12Avci
- 14Currie
- 15Emerson
- 16Joseph
Dumbarton
- 12Pettigrew
- 2Crawford
- 5Neill
- 6Carswell
- 3Quitongo
- 8Hutton
- 16Zata
- 23McMillan
- 10McCluskey
- 24Crossan
- 9Tierney
Substitutes
- 1Brennan
- 4Langan
- 22McGeever
- Referee:
- Steven Kirkland
Live Text
Foul by Stuart Carswell (Dumbarton).
Foul by Ryan Tierney (Dumbarton).
Ayrton Sonkur (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Lewis Crawford (Dumbarton).
Kyle Wilkie (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Corner, Dumbarton. Conceded by Aaran Taylor.
Corner, Dumbarton. Conceded by Steven Swinglehurst.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.