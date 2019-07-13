Steve Bruce: Newcastle United hold talks with Sheffield Wednesday manager

Steve Bruce managed Sunderland to a 13th-place finish in the Premier League in his first full season with the Black Cats

Sheffield Wednesday boss Steve Bruce said he has held talks with Newcastle United over their vacant managerial position.

The Premier League Magpies have been without a manager since Rafael Benitez left in late June, saying the club "did not share his vision".

"It's in the hands of the clubs," said 58-year-old ex-Sunderland boss Bruce.

"It's come from nowhere over the last two or three days, so let's see what the weekend brings."

Bruce was appointed as Owls manager in January and guided them to 12th in the Championship.

Born near Newcastle and a boyhood Magpies fan, he is currently on Wednesday's pre-season tour of Portugal.

"It's happened so quickly that I've got to take stock of the whole situation," Bruce told BBC Radio Sheffield. "We'll see what develops over the next 24 to 48 hours."

On July 11 former England boss Sam Allardyce said he turned down the chance to return to Newcastle as manager.