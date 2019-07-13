Chelsea beat St Patrick's Athletic for Frank Lampard's first win

Mason Mount - who played for Frank Lampard last season at Derby - scored the opener

Frank Lampard won his first game as Chelsea manager as they beat St Patrick's Athletic 4-0 in a pre-season friendly in Dublin.

Mason Mount ran on to Mateo Kovacic's pass to open the scoring before Emerson Palmieri netted from outside the box.

Olivier Giroud, one of 11 half-time changes, turned home Kenedy's cross and added a late fourth.

The Blues drew 1-1 with Bohemians, another Dublin side, in Lampard's first game in charge on Wednesday.

Michy Batshuayi and Ross Barkley hit the woodwork for Chelsea against St Patrick's Athletic.

Eric Molloy, who scored the equaliser for Bohemians, came on as a second-half substitute for St Patrick's Athletic, for whom he is on trial.

Lampard, who spent 13 years as a player at Chelsea, left Derby to replace Maurizio Sarri as Blues manager this month.