Scottish League Cup: Hibs, Hamilton & Livingston held by lower league sides

Scottish Premiership sides Hibernian, Hamilton Academical and Livingston all failed to win their League Cup group openers against lower-tier opposition.

Hibs and Livingston did, at least, claim a bonus point for winning their shoot-outs against League Two Stirling Albion and League One Falkirk respectively, but Hamilton were humbled by bottom division side Queen's Park.

Of the other two Premiership teams in action, Motherwell beat Championship hosts Queen of the South, while Ross County thrashed League One Montrose.

Game of the day

A trip to face a Stirling Albion side that finished outside the League Two play-offs last season did not seem a particularly daunting opener for Hibs, but it was to prove an uncomfortable afternoon for the Easter Road side.

With summer signings Chris Maxwell, Christian Doidge, Joe Newell, Tom James, Adam Jackson, and Scott Allan all making their debuts, it took until the 43rd minute for the top-flight side to break down their stubborn hosts, with a Allan stroking in a penalty on his return to the club from Celtic after a Stevie Mallan shot struck a hand in the area.

However, David Wilson hauled the hosts level after 69 minutes and Hibs could not get themselves back in front, meaning the contest would go to penalties. Allan missed the visitors' third attempt in the shootout, but Maxwell thwarted both Dominic Docherty and Craig Trusedale to ensure the Edinburgh side headed home with two points.

Biggest upset

Nick Walsh books Owain Fon Williams for coming off his line in the shootout

While fellow their top-tier sides at least clinched a bonus point after draws away from home, there was no such consolation for Hamilton at Hope Stadium.

Brian Rice's side were unable to breach a Queen's Park side who finished seventh in the bottom tier last term and mustered just two shots on target before a dramatic shootout.

Hamilton's Blair Alston and Calvin McGrory of Queen's both missed and, the hosts thought they had won in sudden death when Owain Fon Williams saved Alfredo Agyeman's effort, only for referee Nick Walsh to order a retake after the goalkeeper moved off his line.

Agyeman despatched the kick second time around then, after Darian MacKinnon's strike was saved by William Muir, Thomas Block scored to claim an extra point for Mark Roberts' amateurs.

Talking point

After signing Fernandy Mendy from the French lower leagues, Raith Rovers manager John McGlynn said the centre-back would "provide a strong presence" and that he was "looking forward to seeing him in a competitive setting". Well, his debut against Dundee did not go quite to plan...

League One Raith would go on to lose 3-0 to their Championship visitors, with McGlynn sent to the stand after just 15 minutes for arguing with the referee. Things can only get better, surely?

Picture of the day

Sherwin Seedorf celebrates after scoring Motherwell's second goal in their 3-0 win at Queen of the South

What's next?

Jim Goodwin takes charge of his first competitive game as St Mirren manager on Sunday when the Premiership outfit welcome Dunfermline Athletic to Paisley (15:00 BST). Then, another 16 ties follow across Tuesday and Wednesday.