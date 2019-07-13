Funso Ojo chooses Aberdeen over Hibs in £125,000 deal

Funso Ojo, right, has made almost 100 appearances in the Dutch top flight

Aberdeen are poised to sign Scunthorpe United midfielder Funso Ojo in a £125,000 deal after beating off competition from Hibernian.

The two Scottish Premiership clubs had offers for the Belgian accepted this week, but the 27-year-old has opted to join the Pittodrie club.

Derek McInnes confirmed his club's interest after their Europa League win over RoPS Rovaniemi on Thursday.

The signing of Ojo is expected to be announced over the weekend.

Hibs manager Paul Heckingbottom said on Friday he was "really happy with the pitch" they had made to the player, but said there is "more than just a financial package to signing a player".

He added: "We want players to come here for the right reasons. If we get him because he wants to be part of what we're doing - fantastic. If we don't, good luck to him."

Aberdeen were in command of their Europa League first qualifying round tie after goals by Niall McGinn and Sam Cosgrove, but a stoppage-time consolation set up a nervy trip to Lapland next Thursday.

Should the Premiership side preserve their lead, they will face either Chikhura Sachkhere or Fola Esch, with Georgian side Chikhura winning the first leg 2-1 in Luxembourg.