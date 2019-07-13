Colby Bishop: Accrington Stanley sign Leamington striker

Accrington Stanley finished 14th in League One last season

Accrington Stanley have signed striker Colby Bishop from National League North side Leamington for an undisclosed fee.

The 22-year-old former Notts County forward has signed a three-year deal, with the option of a further year.

He started his career with the Magpies, making four appearances in the English Football League, before having spells with Worcester City and Boston United.

"It's not every day we buy a player," Accrington manager John Coleman told the club website.

"There were a few clubs in for him but he was adamant from day one that he wanted to come here, which is refreshing."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.