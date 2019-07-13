Ross Doohan: Celtic goalkeeper rejoins Ayr Utd on loan

Ross Doohan kept 20 clean sheets for Ayr last season

Ayr United have re-signed Celtic's Ross Doohan on loan after what manager Ian McCall described as a "remarkable" Scottish Championship campaign by the goalkeeper last term.

Doohan, 21, made 47 appearances as Ayr challenged for promotion to the top flight and will spend another full season at Somerset Park.

McCall said the Scotland under-21 cap still "has improvement in him".

"This was a deal I knew I wanted to happen from early last term," he said.

