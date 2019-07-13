Andy Fleming: Morecambe midfielder forced to retire through injury

Andy Fleming's last goal for Morecambe was in a 2-1 victory over Macclesfield last September

Morecambe midfielder Andy Fleming has been forced to retire at the age of 31 because of a serious knee injury.

Fleming suffered a "chondral defect to his left knee" during a game last September and, despite returning to the side in March, has had a reoccurrence of the problem during pre-season.

He joined the Shrimps from Wrexham in 2010, going on to score 24 goals in 296 appearances for the club.

"I'm absolutely devastated about the news," said Morecambe boss Jim Bentley.

"Speaking with him when he came to his decision this week was one of the worst meetings I've ever had with a player.

"He's the only outfield player still at the club since I played and we used to travel together to games and training every day. He's a good friend of mine, who I respect and think the world of as a person."