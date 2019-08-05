Neal Maupay: Brighton sign Brentford forward for reported £20m

Neal Maupay scored 41 goals in 95 games for Brentford after joining from Saint-Etienne in 2017

Brighton have signed French striker Neal Maupay for a reported £20m from Championship side Brentford.

The 22-year-old has signed a four-year deal with the Seagulls.

Maupay scored a total of 41 goals in 95 games for the Bees, finishing last season as the joint-second top scorer in the Championship with 25 league goals.

"Neal will add an extra dimension to our existing forward options," said Brighton boss Graham Potter.

"His record in the Championship has been exceptional and now his challenge is to transfer that to the Premier League."

The former France Under-21 international moved to England in 2017 when he joined Brentford on a four-year deal from Saint-Etienne.

Maupay has been capped by France at under-16 to under-21 levels, and last season was voted both Supporters' Player of the Year and Players' Player of the Year at Brentford.