Manchester United beat Perth Glory 2-0 in pre-season friendly

Manchester United named a different XI in each half

After a troubled summer off the field, Manchester United started their pre-season campaign with a 2-0 win against Perth Glory in front of a crowd of 50,206 at the Optus Stadium.

England striker Marcus Rashford, playing for the first time since he signed a new five-year contract, found the net with a first-time shot from Paul Pogba's lay-off after an hour.

Substitute Jimmy Garner scored with his first contribution after replacing Luke Shaw, who appeared to suffer a hamstring injury, late on.

In a match of few chances, Ashley Young curled a first-half free-kick into the side-netting before Jesse Lingard had a shot tipped over.

Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer changed his entire team at the break and the second-half side offered much more threat.

Pogba did well, as did England Under-18 forward Mason Greenwood, who has been tipped to become a more regular presence in the first team this season.

Greenwood went on a couple of impressive bursts and came close to a goal two minutes from time when he hit a post.

Pogba eases himself in

The first week of United's pre-season tour has been dominated by Pogba.

It was not entirely certain Pogba would return from a holiday in the USA in time to make Sunday's flight to Australia.

As it turned out, the 26-year-old did make it - allowing United to be thankful for small mercies given Laurent Koscielny did not travel to the USA with Arsenal and Neymar is still to report for duty with Paris St-Germain, as the French club have demanded.

Pogba's Old Trafford future remains uncertain. He made an impact as a second-half substitute in Perth, dragging a 25-yard shot wide before providing the delicate assist for Rashford.

The France World Cup winner strolled through the game and threatened a second with a long-range shot which was saved by Glory keeper Liam Reddy.

Despite saying it himself once this summer, and his advisor Mino Riaola twice, there is doubt over whether Pogba will achieve his desire to leave Old Trafford, with speculation surfacing in recent days that he is open to remaining in Manchester if he receives assurances over United's squad-building.

The new boys

Aaron Wan-Bissaka played the entire second half

Despite showing interest in a number of players, including Leicester defender Harry Maguire and Newcastle midfielder Sean Longstaff, United have signed only two players since last season's disappointing sixth-place Premier League finish. Winger Daniel James started the game and defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka began the second.

James had little opportunity to show off the electric pace that persuaded United to pay Swansea £15m for him.

Glory sat so deep that there was no space for James to run into. His only notable moment was when he was flattened by Joel Chianese.

Because full-back Wan-Bissaka was operating further back, he was able to make a greater impression.

Glory lacked the invention to test the £45m former Crystal Palace man defensively, although sterner examinations are to come, against Leeds in this stadium on Wednesday, then Inter Milan in Singapore and Tottenham in Shanghai before United return to Europe to complete their pre-season campaign.