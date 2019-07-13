Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Bayern, Arsenal, Everton, Aberdeen, Hibs, Motherwell, Scunthorpe, Blackpool

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Former Liverpool centre-half Martin Skrtel has confirmed talks with Rangers about a proposed summer move after the 34-year-old old left Fenerbahce. (Daily Record)

Celtic manager Neil Lennon says the Scottish champions will not be drawn into an arms race with Rangers, with his focus entirely on improving his own squad rather than worrying about who their city rivals have signed this summer. (The Herald)

Manager Neil Lennon has rubbished a suggestion Celtic cannot compete financially with clubs in the English Championship after they missed out on Huddersfield Town right-back Tommy Smith, who is poised to join Stoke City. (Daily Record)

Joe Aribo, the midfielder who has joined Rangers from Charlton Athletic, claims he was unaware of Celtic interest ahead of his move to Ibrox. (The Scotsman)

Celtic centre-half Liam Morrison has agreed to join Bayern Munich after the German club won a legal battle for the 16-year-old's signature. (Football Insider)

Blackpool are among the sides hoping to sign Everton's 19-year-old Scotland Under-21 forward, Fraser Hornby, on loan this summer. (Liverpool Echo)

Brentford could move for Hibernian striker Florian Kamberi as the English Championship club prepare for the possible loss of Neal Maupay, who has been the subject of a bid from Aston Villa, and Ollie Watkins, who has been linked with Besiktas. (Daily Express, print edition)

Aberdeen stepped in with an improved contract and the lure of European football to beat Hibs to the signing of Funso Ojo after both clubs agreed a £125,000 fee with Scunthorpe United for the 27-year-old Belgian midfielder. (Daily Record)

Hibs head coach Paul Heckingbottom says he only wants players who are committed to the Edinburgh club after transfer target Funso Ojo edged closer to a move to Aberdeen from Scunthorpe United. (Daily Mail, print edition)

Celtic manager Neil Lennon has revealed that Kieran Tierney's injury problems are not yet over, as the 22-year-old Scotland left-back continues to suffer pain from inflammation around his pubic bone despite an operation on a double hernia at the start of the summer. (The National)

Kieran Tierney is facing a fight to be fit for Celtic's Scottish Premiership opener against St Johnstone on 3 August as the left-back, who is an Arsenal target this summer, is still being plagued by pelvis problems. (Daily Record)

Celtic left-back Kieran Tierney was pictured alongside football bloggers and former players Paul Slane and Simon Ferry before the trio went to see rock singer Gerry Cinnamon at the Trnsmt Festival in Glasgow on Friday evening. (Scottish Sun)

Celtic manager Neil Lennon will be "having it out with him" when Olivier Ntcham returns to training on Monday after the midfielder criticised Scottish football and admitted he wants to leave the club while on France Under-21 duty. (Daily Record)

Celtic manager Neil Lennon has revealed that midfielder Olivier Ntcham still has not apologised for being quoted in a French newspaper saying he wanted to leave the club. (Scottish Sun)

Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson is desperate to sign a contract extension with the Scottish Premiership club. (Scottish Sun)

Aston Villa are poised to hand a bumper new contract to John McGinn, the Scotland midfielder who signed a four-year contract after leaving Hibs last summer. (Scottish Sun, print edition)