Laurent Koscielny: Arsenal defender is risking legacy at club, says Ian Wright

Koscielny joined Arsenal in 2010

Arsenal's Laurent Koscielny is risking his legacy at the club by refusing to travel on the pre-season tour of the US, says Gunners legend Ian Wright.

The 33-year-old France defender is out of contract at the end of next season and is a reported target for French clubs Bordeaux, Rennes and Lyon.

Koscielny has made 353 appearances since joining Arsenal for £10m in 2010.

"It doesn't set a good example, Arsenal need to do something quick," said former England striker Wright.

Arsenal finished fifth last season and lost the Europa League final to Chelsea in May. BBC Sport understands Arsenal's captain decided he wanted to return to his homeland in the absence of Champions League football next season.

On returning from a summer break, Koscielny informed the club of his wish to leave but Arsenal rejected the request.

In a video on his Youtube channel, filmed on holiday, Wright added: "It's the time in the season where everybody is meant to be together. We are in for a tough season, a transitional period, we need a lot of catching up.

"For our captain to refuse to go on a pre-season tour after nine years of unbelievable service, to kind of destroy your legacy a little bit in respect of refusing to play for a club that you've professed love for, is something that is baffling me.

"You're the one we chose as our captain, our leader, and now we're going into pre-season with our captain refusing to go on the tour. How do you think that looks?

"This is something I cannot get my head around. I pray to god it can be resolved sooner rather than later. Whether staying or going. I am so disappointed in your decision to do this at this time."

He added: "I love you Laurent but this is a poor decision."