Ademola Lookman: RB Leipzig make renewed move for Everton winger

Ademola Lookman joined Everton from Charlton for £11m in January 2017

RB Leipzig have made a renewed move to sign Everton winger Ademola Lookman.

Lookman, 21, enjoyed a successful loan spell with the Bundesliga side in the second half of the 2017-18 season, scoring five goals in 11 league games.

Leipzig were prepared to pay in excess of £20m for the winger last summer but were told he was not for sale.

Lookman has made 48 appearances for Everton since joining from Charlton in January 2017, but missed out on the U21 Euros with England in the summer.

New manager Marco Silva and Marcel Brands, who had just arrived at Everton as manager and director of football respectively, insisted the player, who was a key figure in England under-20s' World Cup win in 2017, was part of their plans when Leipzig showed interest last year.

Lookman, however, remained on the margins last season as he only started three Premier League games and it is now likely Everton would now accept an offer in the region of £25m - although Leipzig's initial discussions fell well below that figure.

Everton will not drop the asking price for a young player of such promise so Leipzig will have to meet their demands to land a player who became a big favourite at the club during his time on loan.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.