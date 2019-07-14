St Mirren v Dunfermline Athletic
-
- From the section Scottish League Cup
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Cowdenbeath
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|3
|2
|Hearts
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|3
|Dundee Utd
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|4
|Stenhousemuir
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|East Fife
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|-2
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Ross County
|1
|1
|0
|0
|4
|1
|3
|3
|2
|Forfar
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|3
|3
|3
|St Johnstone
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Montrose
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|4
|-3
|0
|5
|Brechin
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|-3
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Dundee
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|3
|3
|2
|Peterhead
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|3
|3
|Inverness CT
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Cove Rangers
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|-1
|0
|5
|Raith Rovers
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|-3
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Motherwell
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|3
|3
|2
|Dumbarton
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|3
|Morton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Annan Athletic
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|-1
|0
|5
|Queen of Sth
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|-3
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Partick Thistle
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|2
|Queen's Park
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|Hamilton
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|Clyde
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|Airdrieonians
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|-1
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Ayr
|1
|1
|0
|0
|7
|0
|7
|3
|2
|Livingston
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|3
|Falkirk
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|4
|Stranraer
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|Berwick
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|7
|-7
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Albion
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|2
|Dunfermline
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Edinburgh City
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|St Mirren
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|East Kilbride
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|-1
|0
