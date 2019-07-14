Scottish League Cup - Group H
St Mirren15:00Dunfermline
Venue: Simple Digital Arena

St Mirren v Dunfermline Athletic

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cowdenbeath11002023
2Hearts10101102
3Dundee Utd10101101
4Stenhousemuir00000000
5East Fife100102-20

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ross County11004133
2Forfar11003033
3St Johnstone00000000
4Montrose100114-30
5Brechin100103-30

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arbroath11002113
2Hibernian10101102
3Stirling10101101
4Alloa00000000
5Elgin100112-10

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dundee11003033
2Peterhead11002113
3Inverness CT00000000
4Cove Rangers100112-10
5Raith Rovers100103-30

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Motherwell11003033
2Dumbarton11001013
3Morton00000000
4Annan Athletic100101-10
5Queen of Sth100103-30

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Partick Thistle11001013
2Queen's Park10100002
3Hamilton10100001
4Clyde00000000
5Airdrieonians100101-10

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ayr11007073
2Livingston10101102
3Falkirk10101101
4Stranraer00000000
5Berwick100107-70

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Albion11001013
2Dunfermline00000000
3Edinburgh City00000000
4St Mirren00000000
5East Kilbride100101-10
