Newport County sign defenders Haynes and Nurse

George Nurse
George Nurse scored five goals in 50 appearances on loan at Weston-Super-Mare

Newport County have signed defenders Ryan Haynes and George Nurse ahead of the 2019-20 season.

Haynes, 23, has joined from League One Shrewsbury Town on a two-year deal for an undisclosed fee and Nurse, 20, is a loan signing from Bristol City.

Haynes has made more than 120 appearances in League One while Nurse spent 2018-19 on loan at Weston-Super-Mare.

The recruits mean Newport manager Mike Flynn has made eight summer signings.

Flynn said of ex-Coventry City full-back Haynes: "I have spoken to a few people about him and they all believe there is a very good player there."

He added: "George will give us competition down the left. He is very comfortable going forwards and defending."

Find out more

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you