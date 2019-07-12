Newport County sign defenders Haynes and Nurse

George Nurse scored five goals in 50 appearances on loan at Weston-Super-Mare

Newport County have signed defenders Ryan Haynes and George Nurse ahead of the 2019-20 season.

Haynes, 23, has joined from League One Shrewsbury Town on a two-year deal for an undisclosed fee and Nurse, 20, is a loan signing from Bristol City.

Haynes has made more than 120 appearances in League One while Nurse spent 2018-19 on loan at Weston-Super-Mare.

The recruits mean Newport manager Mike Flynn has made eight summer signings.

Flynn said of ex-Coventry City full-back Haynes: "I have spoken to a few people about him and they all believe there is a very good player there."

He added: "George will give us competition down the left. He is very comfortable going forwards and defending."