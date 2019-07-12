Football gossip: Pogba, Badiashile, Lukaku, Haller, Koscielny, Dias, De Ligt

Manchester United have added £30m to their valuation of France midfielder Paul Pogba, 26, and want £180m for the player they re-signed for £89m in 2016.(Star)

Juventus have ended their interest in Pogba, leaving the way clear for Real Madrid to sign the France international. (Mail)

Manchester United could turn to Monaco's France Under-19 defender Benoit Badiashile, 18 - also being monitored by Wolves - if they miss out on Leicester's England international Harry Maguire, 26. (L'Equipe, via Express)

Inter Milan are likely to have to pay around £90m to stand any chance of signing Belgium forward Romelu Lukaku, 26, from Manchester United this summer. (Telegraph)

Arsenal will demand £8.8m for 33-year-old France defender Laurent Koscielny, who wants to leave the club and refused to travel on the club's pre-season tour of the US. (London Evening Standard)

Arsenal have reignited their interest in Benfica's Portugal defender Ruben Dias, 22, in the wake of the Koscielny developments. (Mail)

West Ham are in talks with Eintracht Frankfurt over a deal to sign 25-year-old French striker Sebastian Haller for around £40m. (Sky Sports)

Manchester United's Republic of Ireland Under-17 striker Mipo Odubeko, 16, who scored 35 goals for the academy last season, has turned down a new contract. (Mail)

Juventus have agreed a fee of around 70m euros (£63m) with Ajax for their 19-year-old Netherlands defender Matthijs de Ligt. (De Telegraaf - in Dutch)

West Ham have demanded £10m for Equatorial Guinea midfielder Pedro Obiang, 27, amid interest from Italian sides Bologna and Sassuolo. (Sun)

Tottenham are set to make a bid for Leeds' English midfielder Kalvin Phillips, who the Yorkshire club value at £30m. (Mirror)

West Brom want to bring in Brentford's French forward Neal Maupay, 22, but are behind Sheffield United and local rivals Aston Villa in the queue for his signature. (Express and Star)

Relegated Fulham have contacted Brighton over a move for their French winger Anthony Knockaert, 27. (Argus)

Manchester United remain interested in signing midfielder Sean Longstaff from Newcastle despite the clubs remaining a long way apart in their valuation of the 21-year-old Englishman. (Sky Sports)

But Newcastle's £50m price tag on Longstaff may force Manchester United to end their pursuit. (ESPN)

Blackpool are among the sides hoping to sign Everton's Scotland Under-21 forward Fraser Hornby, 19, on loan this summer. (Liverpool Echo)

Everton have had a £200,00 bid rejected by Fleetwood for 19-year-old England under-19 goalkeeper Billy Crellin. (Mail)