RoPS v Aberdeen: Finns 'must be confident' says Antonio Reguero

Europa League qualifying: RoPS v Aberdeen (agg 1-2) Venue: Keskuskentta Date: Thursday, 18 July Kick-off: 17:00 BST Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland 810MW/DAB/online; live text commentary on the BBC Sport website

RoPS Rovaniemi "have to be confident" about Europa League progress in their second leg against Aberdeen, says goalkeeper Antonio Reguero.

The former Ross County custodian made a series of saves in last Thursday's first qualifying round tie before Tommi Jannti's late consolation.

The sides meet again in Lapland on Thursday, with the Finns able to progress on away goals if they win 1-0.

"It would have been different if we were trailing 2-0," said Reguero, 37.

"The second leg could have been even more difficult for us because you are obligated to score three goals.

"But the lucky thing with this system is that we scored that goal. Obviously, it is going to be hard. Aberdeen have the advantage, but you never know."

Chikhura Sachkhere or Fola Esch await in the second qualifying round, with Georgians Chikhura favourites to progress after winning 2-1 in Luxembourg on Thursday.

RoPS' Keskuskentta ground has an artificial surface and Reguero said it can be difficult for visiting teams to adapt.

"You could see at Pittodrie it is a real pleasure to play on natural grass, and then when you change the surface, it can affect you," he said. "I think it is a good point for us, that advantage.

"'I really hope that I don't have much work to do because it would mean we have controlled the game and maybe have the chances, it is going to be a tight game, I am sure it is going to be a different game."