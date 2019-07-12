Laura Vetterlein: West Ham United Women sign Champions League-winning defender

Laura Vetterlein celebrates
Former Germany Under-20 international Laura Vetterlein (right) helped Wolfsburg win the Bundesliga, Champions League and DFB Cup treble in 2013

West Ham United Women have signed Champions League-winning defender Laura Vetterlein from German side SC Sand.

Vetterlein, 27, began her career with 1.FC Saarbrucken before helping Wolfsburg win back-to-back Champions League titles in 2013 and 2014.

She also twice won the Bundesliga and DFB Cup with Wolfsburg before joining SC Sand in 2015.

"This is a team with a lot of ambition, which is a big reason why I wanted to join," she told the club website.

Head coach Matt Beard added: "She has won trophies at one of the biggest clubs in Europe in Wolfsburg. We wanted to bring in more competition and a quality left-sided player, and she is also technically very good.

"In Laura, we have also got a very good leader and a fantastic defender who will be a brilliant addition to our group."

