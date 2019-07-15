Champions League - Qualifying First Round - 2nd Leg
Feronikeli19:45The New Saints
Venue: Stadiumi Fadil Vokrri

Feronikeli v The New Saints (Tue)

Jon Routledge of The New Saints and Albert Dabiqaj of Feronikeli
New Saints are appearing in the Champions League for an eighth successive season
Champions League first qualifying round second leg: Feronikeli v The New Saints
Venue: Stadiumi Fadil Vokrri, Pristina Date: Tuesday, 16 July Kick-off: 19:45 BST

Captain Paul Harrison says New Saints will be "up against it" in the second leg of their Champions League qualifier against Kosovo's Feronikeli.

Saints threw away a two-goal lead in the first qualifying round first leg at Park Hall with Feronikeli scoring two late goals to secure a draw.

But the Saints goalkeeper says the Welsh champions can secure victory in Kosovo's national stadium in Pristina.

"We've been to places before and won," Harrison said.

"We're up against it with two away goals [conceded]. You've got to go with confidence and give it our best shot."

Greg Draper gave Saints the lead from the penalty spot in the first leg before Aeron Edwards doubled the lead with 13 minutes.

But in the final moments Mevlan Zeka headed in a cross for the Kosovans, before Astrit Fazliu scored from the spot and leave Ruscoe frustrated.

"These things happen in football," Harrison said of the first leg.

"We know what we're up against and we know the opposition and we'll give it our best shot.

"They thinks that's it, the tie's done and they are going to give us the once over.

"But I don't feel that way. I think we can go and cause some problems. When you're wounded, that's when you bite back."

The winners of the tie will face Danish champions FC Copenhagen in the second qualifying round while the losers will drop into the Europa League.

