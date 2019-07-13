Will Vaulks: Cardiff boss Neil Warnock says he will 'improve' Wales midfielder

Midfielder Will Vaulks has won three Wales caps

Cardiff City manager Neil Warnock believes new signing Will Vaulks can "go up another level" after joining the Bluebirds.

The Wales midfielder signed from Rotherham in June ahead of Cardiff's return to the Championship.

Vaulks, 25, made his international breakthrough last season, having been released by Tranmere as an 18-year-old.

"Every season he's had he's moved up a level and I think he can still get better," said Warnock.

Vaulks made 137 appearances for the Millers after joining from Scottish Premier League side Falkirk in 2016, his eight goals last year leaving him the club's top scorer.

Cardiff saw off competition to sign him on a three-year deal for an initial £2.1m.

"He's right up my street," added Warnock. "(Rotherham manager) Paul Warne worked under me at Rotherham and said I should take a look at him.

"He can play in front of the back four but he can also get into the box and get a few goals. He's a good lad and I think I can get a bit more out of him.

"I think he could do better in this side with the players we've got around him and I'm looking forward to seeing what he can do."

'Two we really want'

Vaulks is one of three signings made by Warnock following the club's relegation from the Premier League.

Goalkeeper Joe Day and centre-back Curtis Nelson arrived on frees after ending their contracts at Newport County and Oxford respectively.

All three are involved as Cardiff begin their three-game tour of North America with a game against USL side San Antonio (Sun, 01:00 BST), though defender Sol Bamba and Callum Paterson are both absent as they continue their recovery from injuries. Lee Tomlin and Gary Madine did not travel because of visa issues.

Wales defender Jazz Richards has also missed the trip through illness, while midfielder Leandro Bacuna and forward Junior Hoilett have additional time off because of their involvement with Curaçao and Canada respectively.

Goalkeeper Alex Smithies and striker Rhys Healey have also not travelled.

Warnock is still considering adding to his squad ahead of the league season opener at Wigan on 3 August.

He said: "We would love a couple more, maybe three, but if we get the two we really want then I'll be quite pleased."