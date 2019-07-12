Europa League: Connah's Quay Nomads 'still in tie' - Morrison

Media playback is not supported on this device Europa League: 'I can't sugar-coat the game' - Nomads' boss Morrison

Manager Andy Morrison says Connah's Quay Nomads will be hoping for a miracle in their Europa League first qualifying round second leg against Kilmarnock.

Stuart Findlay's stoppage-time winner gave Killie a 2-1 first leg win.

Nomads had frustrated their Scottish Premiership opponents with a physical and determined performance.

"We'll go up there and show the same courage and endeavour and we'll be looking for a miracle," Morrison said.

"It's going to be really tough. We're still in the tie - there's only one goal in it."

Greg Taylor's own goal gave Nomads the lead with 14 minutes remaining but Eamonn Brophy's penalty and Findlay's late winner completed Kilmarnock's comeback.

Morrison was frustrated to concede the late goals and said the result was "tough to take."

"It was hard to take a positive from the manner of the defeat at the end because I could feel their pain and they could feel my pain," Morrison told BBC Sport Wales.

"But we have to use that and make sure we go into the second leg and do ourselves proud.

"They won't have known too much about us but they will know a lot more now."