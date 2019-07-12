Leyton Orient: James Dayton signs new deal, James Alabi taken off transfer list

James Dayton (centre) made 29 league appearances last season as Leyton Orient won the National League title

Midfielder James Dayton has signed a new one-year contract with Leyton Orient, who have also taken striker James Alabi off the transfer list.

There is the option of a further year in the 30-year-old's new deal with the League Two newcomers.

Dayton scored twice in 29 appearances last season to help Orient to the National League title.

Alabi, 24, was made available in May but has impressed interim head coach Ross Embleton during pre-season.

"The way we act as a club is about having honesty, integrity and treating people properly," said Embleton. "When James [Alabi] returned for pre-season, we had an honest conversation about his role and how he's got a point to prove.

"He's worked very hard and with intent since returning, his personality makes him a massive part of the group and his application is superb so it is only fair for him to be given a clear opportunity to show what he's capable of."