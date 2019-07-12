Jon Dadi Bodvarsson: Millwall sign Iceland striker from Reading

Jon Dadi Bodvarsson started for Iceland when they knocked England out of Euro 2016

Iceland striker Jon Dadi Bodvarsson has joined Millwall from Championship rivals Reading for an undisclosed fee.

The 27-year-old scored 17 goals in 56 appearances for Reading and moves to The Den on a "long-term" deal.

Bodvarsson, who has featured for Iceland in both the World Cup and European Championships, left the Royals with a year remaining on his contract, having joined from Wolves in July 2017.

"I like the club's vision," the striker told Millwall's website.

"There's a real ambition for next season and the future. That's the environment I want to be in, a place that fits me and my style of play."

Bodvarsson is the third forward to join Millwall in recent days, following the arrival of striker Matt Smith from London rivals Queens Park Rangers and winger Connor Mahoney from Bournemouth.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.