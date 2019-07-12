England women drop to fifth in rankings as United States stay top

Media playback is not supported on this device Highlights: England 1-2 Sweden

England women have fallen two places to fifth in the Fifa rankings despite reaching the semi-finals of this summer's World Cup in France.

Phil Neville's side finished fourth at the tournament after losing to Sweden in the third-place play-off.

The United States won the World Cup and their victory has opened up the biggest gap between first and second in women's rankings history.

Beaten finalists the Netherlands move up five places to third.

Scotland, who went out at the group stages in France, drop two places to 22nd.

Wales are up one spot to 32nd, while Northern Ireland stay in 59th.

Top 10

1. United States

2. Germany

3. Netherlands

4. France

5. England

6. Sweden

7. Canada

8. Australia

9. North Korea

10. Brazil

