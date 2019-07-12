Steve Dale: Bury owner took over club 'without full EFL approval'

Bury won promotion last season after finishing second in League Two under Ryan Lowe, who has since left to become manager of Plymouth

Bury owner Steve Dale took control of the club without full approval from the English Football League, reports BBC Radio Manchester.

Dale became owner of the Shakers in December, replacing Stewart Day.

Despite winning promotion from League Two, Bury have ongoing financial problems and have proposed a rescue plan to clear some of their debts.

In a statement, the EFL said they were waiting to receive "outstanding information" regarding the takeover.

"Following notification of the transfer of shares at the club, the EFL immediately began to implement its change of control processes which include submission to the owners and directors' test for all relevant persons, as well as seeking additional information in regard to the source and sufficiency of funding," a spokesperson said.

"We remain in active dialogue with the club concerning the outstanding information as required under EFL regulations, and will continue to offer assistance as the club attempts to find a long-term solution to the complex and challenging issues it currently faces."

Bury experienced significant off-field problems over the last year and Dale said their troubles "turned out to be far in excess of what we could have comprehended" after he took over.

Club staff and players experienced issues with delayed payments towards the end of the season, while promotion-winning manager Ryan Lowe and key players including striker Nicky Maynard, winger Danny Mayor, midfielder Nicky Adams and goalkeeper Joe Murphy all left.

The Shakers are already facing a 12-point deduction next season after Dale put forward a company voluntary arrangement (CVA) to help clear some of the club's debts.

Football creditors would be paid in full but unsecured creditors, including HM Revenue & Customs (HMRC) - who are owed £1m and have taken over a winding-up petition brought against the club by former head coach Chris Brass - would only receive 25% of what they are owed.

Creditors have asked for more time to consider the plan and will hold further negotiations before meeting on 18 July.