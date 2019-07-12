Luke Garbutt: Everton full-back joins Ipswich Town on season-long loan

From the section

Luke Garbutt scored the last of his four goals on loan at Oxford United on the last day of last season

Everton full-back Luke Garbutt has joined League One club Ipswich Town on a season-long loan deal.

Garbutt, 26, already has experience in the division having spent last season on loan at Oxford United.

He made 25 league appearances for the U's, scoring four goals.

Garbutt follows in the footsteps of fellow Everton players Conor Grant, Callum Connolly and Matthew Pennington, who have all had loan spells at Ipswich in recent seasons.

