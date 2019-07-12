Crawley Town: Birmingham City keeper Michael Luyambula joins on loan

Crawley Town head coach Gabriele Cioffi
Crawley manager Gabriele Cioffi has also brought in midfielder Beryly Lubala from Birmingham

Crawley Town have agreed a season-long loan for Birmingham City goalkeeper Michael Luyambula.

The 20-year-old spent the second half of last season on loan at National League South side Hungerford Town.

He has yet to make a senior appearance for Blues, but has established himself as a regular in their under-23s squad.

"Michael has a lot of potential, is very confident in his ability and has the attributes to be a top keeper," said Town head coach Gabriele Cioffi.

