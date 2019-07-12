Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Aberdeen, Kilmarnock, Livingston, Hibs, St Mirren

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Celtic face competition from Leeds United to sign Brentford playmaker Romaine Sawyers. (Daily Record)

Former Rangers and Italy midfielder Rino Gattuso says the Ibrox club have landed a bargain with the imminent £4m capture of Swedish defender Filip Helander from Bologna. (Daily Record)

But reports in Italy claim Bologna are holding out for a higher fee for Helander, with Rangers required to pay an initial £3.6m followed by two further annual payments of £900,000. (Scotsman, print edition)

Celtic will be guaranteed £13m from Uefa if they reach the Champions League group stage this season while an exit in the play-off round will see them bank £4.5m. A place in the Europa League group phase is worth £2.6m each to Rangers, Aberdeen and Kilmarnock if they qualify. (Sun)

Livingston's Angolan striker Dolly Menga is set to return to his homeland to join Atletico Petroleos de Luanda on a season-long loan to boost his international prospects. (Sun)

Hibernian manager Paul Heckingbottom believes midfielder Vykintas Slivka exacerbated a hip injury by doing too much driving this summer. "Sitting in a car for four hours isn't good for you," said Heckingbottom of the Lithuanian who went on a driving holiday in Spain. (Times, print edition)

St Mirren are poised to sign Dutch striker Thomas Verheydt who scored 13 goals for Go Ahead Eagles in Holland's second tier last season. (Daily Express, print edition)

OTHER GOSSIP

Rory McIlroy and Henrik Stenson claim the rain-softened Scottish Open course at the The Renaissance Club is too easy and not "linksy" enough to serve as proper preparation for next week's Open Championship. (Daily Record, print edition)