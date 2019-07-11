Hamilton Academical: Korede Adedoyin signs on loan from Everton

Hamilton Academical have signed teenager Everton attacker Korede Adedoyin on a season-long loan.

The Nigeria-born 18-year-old scored 11 times in 17 under-18 games for the English Premier League club last term, having been with them since he was 10.

Hamilton head coach Brian Rice says Adedoyin will "learn a lot" during his time in the Scottish Premiership.

"It's fantastic to be attracting young talent from Everton. It gives me options in the attack," Rice said.

