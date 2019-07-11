Notts County: Proceeds from turnstile at Ilkeston Town friendly to help unpaid staff

Notts County dropped out of the English Football League for the first time in their history after finishing 23rd in League Two last season

Proceeds from a 'Notts County' turnstile in the Magpies' friendly away at Ilkeston Town will be used to help unpaid staff.

Staff are still to receive wages for June from the beleaguered club.

Notts, relegated from the English Football League last term having been a founding member 130 years earlier, owe HM Revenue & Customs about £800,000.

The club, which has been put up for sale by owner Alan Hardy, will next appear in court on Wednesday, 31 July.

"Ilkeston Town supporters are also encouraged to use the 'Notts County' turnstiles, however those who wish for their entrance fee to go towards Ilkeston Town will be able to use separate turnstiles, which will also be clearly marked," a club statement said.

"Notts County's Official Supporters' Association have kindly offered to continue their superb fundraising efforts by holding a bucket collection at the match for those who are willing and able to contribute more to the fund."

Hardy had last week said he was "extremely confident" that a takeover of the National League club would be completed before their latest High Court hearing while the Professional Footballers' Association also became involved over the delay in salary payments.

Meanwhile, BBC Radio Nottingham reports that there was anger at a meeting of staff and players at Meadow Lane earlier on Thursday, with Hardy alleged to have walked out when asked when wages would be paid.