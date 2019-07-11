Football gossip: Griezmann, Koscielny, Bale, Fernandes, Lukaku

Barcelona are closing in on the signing of 28-year-old France international forward Antoine Griezmann from Atletico Madrid after finally activating his £107m release clause. (Mirror)

However, sources close to Barcelona have denied the reports that the Catalan club have already deposited Griezmann's buyout clause. (Sport)

Laurent Koscielny is set to lose the Arsenal captaincy after he refused to go on the club's tour of the USA. The 33-year-old former France international will also be fined and made to train with the club's youth team. (Sun)

Forward Gareth Bale, 29, trained with his Real Madrid team-mates in Canada as he continues his bid to force his way back into Zinedine Zidane's plans. (Daily Mail)

Newcastle are set to appoint Steve Bruce as manager and are hoping he will be able to join up with the team on their pre-season tour of China. (Telegraph)

Newcastle are negotiating a compensation package thought to be around £5m with Sheffield Wednesday for Bruce. (Times)

Manchester United and rivals Manchester City have been handed a boost in their pursuit of Bruno Fernandes with Sporting Lisbon reportedly closing in on a potential replacement for the 24-year-old midfielder. (Mirror)

Manchester United have begun negotiations with Roma over the sale of their Belgium international striker Romelu Lukaku, 26. (Goal.com)

Inter sporting director, Piero Ausilio, has travelled to London to meet Manchester United to see if his club's offer to sign Lukaku has any chance of succeeding. (Observer)

The agent of Tottenham defender Toby Alderweireld has also held talks with Roma over a move for the 30-year-old Belgium international, who has a 25m euro release clause. (Calciomercato)

Real Madrid striker Mariano Diaz, 25, is reportedly not interested in a move to Arsenal this summer. (AS, via Mirror)

Paris St-Germain are set to reignite their interest in Everton's Idrissa Gueye with a £27m bid for the 29-year-old Senegal international midfielder. (L'Equipe, via Sun)

Arsenal are interested in signing Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos on loan. The 22-year-old Spain international has also been in talks with Tottenham. (Sky Sports)

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is set to block Steven Gerrard's attempt to bring Ryan Kent back to Rangers this summer. The 22-year-old winger spent last term on loan with the Scottish club. (Express)

The agent of PSV Eindhoven winger Steven Bergwijn, 21, has told Bayern Munich his client, subject of speculation regarding a move to Manchester United, is willing to bide his time over a move to Germany. (Express)

Manchester United have played down their reported interest in Southampton's Gabon international midfielder Mario Lemina, 25, who has linked with Arsenal. (Manchester Evening News)

Bournemouth's England international forward Callum Wilson, 27, thought to be a target for West Ham, is poised to sign a new four-year deal with the Cherries. (Talksport)

Meanwhile, Bournemouth are prepared to let Scotland international Ryan Fraser - linked with Arsenal - leave on a free transfer at the end of next season rather than sell the 25-year-old winger this summer. (Express)

Former Tottenham and England forward Peter Crouch, 38, has revealed he is undecided about whether to retire after his contract with Burnley expired this summer. (Talksport)

Newcastle target Joelinton, Hoffenheim's 22-year-old Brazilian forward, is also wanted by Wolves. (Newcastle Chronicle)

Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha, 26, linked with a move to Arsenal, was not included in the pictures of the new Eagles away kit. (Express)

Preston North End have accepted an £8m bid from Premier League side Sheffield United for 24-year-old forward Callum Robinson. (Lancashire Evening Telegraph)