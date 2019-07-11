Adam King: Dundee United sign winger from Swansea City

Adam King (right) featured for Swansea's youth team

Scottish League Cup: Hearts v Dundee Utd Venue: Tynecastle Date: Friday, 12 July Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland and follow live text commentary on the BBC Sport Scotland website and app.

Former Hearts midfielder Adam King has joined Dundee United on a three-year contract after leaving Swansea City.

King, 23, moved to Wales in 2014 after just three games for the Tynecastle club, but he struggled to make an impact and was loaned to four different clubs before being released.

His brother Billy left United in January after a two-year stint.

"I was in no doubt this is the ideal place for me to continue my development and improve as a player," King said.

King has had spells at Crewe Alexandra, Southend United, Mansfield Town and Peterborough United over the past four years and has one Scotland under-21 cap.

"He is the ideal age to come and continue his development," said United head coach Robbie Neilson, who has had King on trial during pre-season.

Neilson takes his Scottish Championship side to face former club Hearts in the opening game of this season's Scottish League Cup group stages on Friday.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.