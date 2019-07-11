Callum Robinson: Preston North End accept Premier League bid for striker

Callum Robinson is yet to score for the Republic of Ireland

Preston North End say they have accepted a bid for striker Callum Robinson from a Premier League club.

The 24-year-old has been allowed to leave the Championship side's training camp in Ireland to complete the move.

Republic of Ireland forward Robinson was Preston's top scorer last season with 13 goals, despite almost four months out with a hamstring injury.

He started his career at Aston Villa and had three loan spells at Preston before a permanent move in 2016.

