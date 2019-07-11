Liam Gordon: St Johnstone defender out with fractured elbow

Liam Gordon tries to block a shot by Marcus Godinho
Liam Gordon (right) faces a spell on the sidelines

St Johnstone defender Liam Gordon faces up to six weeks out after fracturing an elbow in training.

Gordon, 23, made 17 appearances last season as the Perth club finished seventh in the Scottish Premiership.

Manager Tommy Wright said the injury was "hugely disappointing" for the player and the club.

"The injury came from an innocent fall during training this morning and it's just an extremely unfortunate thing to have happened," he said.

