Europa League - Qualifying First Round - 1st Leg
Cliftonville0FK Haugesund1

Europa League first qualifying round: Gritty Reds lose at home to Norwegians

Grindheim's goal was the difference between the sides at Solitude
Cliftonville suffered a 1-0 defeat by FK Haugesund of Norway in Thursday's Europa League first-round qualifier at Solitude.

A first-half goal by Christian Grindheim won the game as the Reds produced a gritty home display.

Torbjorn Kallevag will miss next Thursday's return leg after receiving a straight red card for a high challenge on Conor McDermott.

Austrian club Sturm Graz will face the winners in the second qualifying round.

More to follow.

Line-ups

Cliftonville

  • 1Brush
  • 2McDermott
  • 11DonnellyBooked at 37mins
  • 7CurranSubstituted forCurranat 67'minutes
  • 3Ives
  • 4BreenBooked at 76mins
  • 16Bagnall
  • 17Doherty
  • 32GormanSubstituted forMaguireat 87'minutes
  • 24McMenaminBooked at 86mins
  • 19Gormley

Substitutes

  • 6Harney
  • 8Harkin
  • 9Curran
  • 12Foster
  • 14Wilson
  • 20Dunne
  • 23Maguire

FK Haugesund

  • 12Sandvik
  • 10SandbergBooked at 54mins
  • 8Tronstad
  • 2Bergqvist
  • 5Tiedemann Hansen
  • 14KallevågBooked at 79mins
  • 20KoneBooked at 24minsSubstituted forVeldeat 33'minutes
  • 11SamuelsenSubstituted forPallesen Knudsenat 82'minutes
  • 7GrindheimSubstituted forKrygårdat 45'minutes
  • 16Santos Leite
  • 19Desler

Substitutes

  • 1Gostomski
  • 4Pallesen Knudsen
  • 23Pedersen
  • 33Velde
  • 34Krygård
  • 35Ikedi
  • 36Ndayisenga
Referee:
Laurent Kopriwa

Thursday 11th July 2019

