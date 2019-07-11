Europa League first qualifying round: Gritty Reds lose at home to Norwegians
Cliftonville suffered a 1-0 defeat by FK Haugesund of Norway in Thursday's Europa League first-round qualifier at Solitude.
A first-half goal by Christian Grindheim won the game as the Reds produced a gritty home display.
Torbjorn Kallevag will miss next Thursday's return leg after receiving a straight red card for a high challenge on Conor McDermott.
Austrian club Sturm Graz will face the winners in the second qualifying round.
More to follow.
Line-ups
Cliftonville
- 1Brush
- 2McDermott
- 11DonnellyBooked at 37mins
- 7CurranSubstituted forCurranat 67'minutes
- 3Ives
- 4BreenBooked at 76mins
- 16Bagnall
- 17Doherty
- 32GormanSubstituted forMaguireat 87'minutes
- 24McMenaminBooked at 86mins
- 19Gormley
Substitutes
- 6Harney
- 8Harkin
- 9Curran
- 12Foster
- 14Wilson
- 20Dunne
- 23Maguire
FK Haugesund
- 12Sandvik
- 10SandbergBooked at 54mins
- 8Tronstad
- 2Bergqvist
- 5Tiedemann Hansen
- 14KallevågBooked at 79mins
- 20KoneBooked at 24minsSubstituted forVeldeat 33'minutes
- 11SamuelsenSubstituted forPallesen Knudsenat 82'minutes
- 7GrindheimSubstituted forKrygårdat 45'minutes
- 16Santos Leite
- 19Desler
Substitutes
- 1Gostomski
- 4Pallesen Knudsen
- 23Pedersen
- 33Velde
- 34Krygård
- 35Ikedi
- 36Ndayisenga
- Referee:
- Laurent Kopriwa