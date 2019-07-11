Europa League first qualifying round: Gritty Reds lose at home to Norwegians

From the section

Grindheim's goal was the difference between the sides at Solitude

Cliftonville suffered a 1-0 defeat by FK Haugesund of Norway in Thursday's Europa League first-round qualifier at Solitude.

A first-half goal by Christian Grindheim won the game as the Reds produced a gritty home display.

Torbjorn Kallevag will miss next Thursday's return leg after receiving a straight red card for a high challenge on Conor McDermott.

Austrian club Sturm Graz will face the winners in the second qualifying round.

