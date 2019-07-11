Maeva Clemaron: Everton Ladies sign France midfielder

Maeva Clemaron made her France senior debut against Germany in the SheBelieves Cup last year

France midfielder Maeva Clemaron has joined Women's Super League side Everton Ladies on a two-year deal.

Clemaron, 26, was part of the France squad that reached the World Cup quarter-finals this summer and moves to Everton from FC Fleury 91.

She leaves Fleury after two seasons, having previously captained Saint-Etienne and played for Lyon.

Clemaron could make her Everton debut in their WSL season-opener at Birmingham City on Sunday 8 September.

