Steve Bruce: Newcastle United appoint ex-Sheffield Wednesday manager

Newcastle United have appointed Steve Bruce as their head coach on a three-year contract.

Former Sunderland manager Bruce, 58, resigned as Sheffield Wednesday boss on Monday following talks with the Magpies at the weekend.

Newcastle have been without a manager since Rafael Benitez left when his contract expired in June, saying the club "did not share his vision".

Bruce was born near Newcastle and was a boyhood Magpies fan.

"There is a huge challenge ahead of us, but it's one that my staff and I are ready for," said Bruce. "This is my boyhood club and it was my dad's club, so this is a very special moment for me and my family."

Lee Charnley, managing director at Newcastle United, said: "Steve knows what this club means to supporters and to the region and he will put his heart and soul into leading our talented group of players with the full support of our staff."

More follows