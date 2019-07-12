Manchester United: Member of Man Utd staff taken ill in Perth
-
- From the section Man Utd
A Manchester United member of staff was taken to hospital after being taken ill on the pre-season tour of Australia.
In a statement, United said the employee - who is part of the backroom team - was "sent to hospital by our club doctor for further treatment".
"We request that medical confidentiality is respected," the club added.
United are on a four-match, 18-day pre-season tour of Australia, Singapore and China.
They play Perth Glory on Saturday and Leeds United on 17 July, before flying to Singapore for a game against Inter Milan on 20 July.
The trip finishes with a game against Premier League rivals Tottenham in Shanghai on 25 July.
Royal Perth Hospital has declined to comment.