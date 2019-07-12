Manchester United: Member of Man Utd staff taken ill in Perth

By Simon Stone

BBC Sport

Man Utd tour

A Manchester United member of staff was taken to hospital after being taken ill on the pre-season tour of Australia.

In a statement, United said the employee - who is part of the backroom team - was "sent to hospital by our club doctor for further treatment".

"We request that medical confidentiality is respected," the club added.

United are on a four-match, 18-day pre-season tour of Australia, Singapore and China.

They play Perth Glory on Saturday and Leeds United on 17 July, before flying to Singapore for a game against Inter Milan on 20 July.

The trip finishes with a game against Premier League rivals Tottenham in Shanghai on 25 July.

Royal Perth Hospital has declined to comment.

Find out more

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you