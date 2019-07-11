Moses Odubajo: Sheffield Wednesday sign ex-Brentford right-back

Moses Odubajo has made 254 career appearances

Sheffield Wednesday have signed right-back Moses Odubajo after his release from Championship rivals Brentford.

The ex-Hull and Leyton Orient player, 25, played 35 games for the Bees last term and can also play on the wing.

Odubajo joins the Owls despite uncertainty over the future of manager Steve Bruce, who is being considered for the manager's job at Newcastle.

He was part of the Hull side - led by Bruce - that beat Wednesday in the 2015-16 Championship play-off final.

Brentford opted against triggering an option to extend Odubajo's deal by a further year, with the Owls not disclosing the length of his contract at Hillsborough.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.