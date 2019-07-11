Kieran Dowell: Derby sign Everton's former Forest midfielder on season loan

Kieran Dowell
Kieran Dowell has played just five games for Everton, but 54 in the Championship on loan in the past two seasons

Phillip Cocu has made Everton's England Under-21 midfielder Kieran Dowell his first signing as Derby County manager.

The 21-year-old, who has previously spent time on loan in the Championship at both Nottingham Forest and Sheffield United, has joined on a season loan.

Dowell made 16 appearances for the Blades last season, helping the club win promotion to the Premier League.

Boss Cocu said: "He's an exciting young player with a lot of potential. I am looking forward to working with him."

