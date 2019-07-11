Kieran Dowell: Derby sign Everton's former Forest midfielder on season loan
Phillip Cocu has made Everton's England Under-21 midfielder Kieran Dowell his first signing as Derby County manager.
The 21-year-old, who has previously spent time on loan in the Championship at both Nottingham Forest and Sheffield United, has joined on a season loan.
Dowell made 16 appearances for the Blades last season, helping the club win promotion to the Premier League.
Boss Cocu said: "He's an exciting young player with a lot of potential. I am looking forward to working with him."
