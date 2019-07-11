Laurent Koscielny: Arsenal defender refuses to travel on club's US pre-season tour

Arsenal defender Laurent Koscielny has refused to travel on the club's pre-season tour of the US.

The 33-year-old France international is out of contract at the end of the 2019-20 season and is a reported target for French clubs Rennes and Lyon.

"We are very disappointed by Laurent's actions, which are against our clear instructions," said Arsenal.

"We hope to resolve this matter and will not be providing any further comment at this time."

More to follow.