Tyler Denton: Stevenage sign Leeds United defender

Tyler Denton has previously been on loan at Peterborough and Port Vale

Stevenage have signed Leeds United defender Tyler Denton.

The 23-year-old joins on a permanent deal for an undisclosed fee having been with Leeds since the age of six.

"The manager really sold the club to me when we met a few weeks ago and I felt this move was what's needed for me at this stage of my career," Denton said.

England Under-17 international Denton made 14 appearances in all competitions while on loan at League One club Peterborough United last season.

