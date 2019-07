Filip Helander: Swedish defender joins Rangers

From the section

Filip Helander has 10 caps for Sweden

Rangers have signed Swedish centre-back Filip Helander from Bologna for an undisclosed fee.

The 26-year-old, who has 10 caps, joins on a four-year deal as Rangers manager Steven Gerrard's eighth summer signing.

Helander made 64 appearances, scoring one goal, in three seasons with Italian Serie A club Bologna.

He began his career with Malmo, winning two Swedish titles in four years, before a move to Italian side Hellas Verona in 2015.

