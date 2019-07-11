Ezri Konsa: Aston Villa close to signing Brentford defender

By Phil McNulty

Chief football writer

Ezri Konsa
Konsa joined Brentford from Charlton in 2018

Aston Villa are set to sign Brentford defender Ezri Konsa in a £12m deal.

The 21-year-old has been a key target for Villa boss Dean Smith, who managed the England Under-21 centre-back when he was in charge of Brentford.

He played 47 times for Brentford after a £2.5m move from Charlton in 2018.

Villa are keen to strengthen in defence after signing Tyrone Mings, 26, from Bournemouth and are still exploring the possibility of re-signing Manchester United's Axel Tuanzebe, 21, on loan.

Tuanzebe helped Villa to promotion back to the Premier League via the Championship play-offs.

Since promotion, Villa have signed Mings for £20m, defender Kortney Hause from Wolves, winger Anwar El Ghazi from Lille, left-back Matt Targett from Southampton, forward Wesley from Club Brugge and midfielder Jota from Birmingham.

Smith's side start their Premier League season away at Tottenham on 10 August.

