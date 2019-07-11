Ezri Konsa: Aston Villa close to signing Brentford defender

From the section

Konsa joined Brentford from Charlton in 2018

Aston Villa are set to sign Brentford defender Ezri Konsa in a £12m deal.

The 21-year-old has been a key target for Villa boss Dean Smith, who managed the England Under-21 centre-back when he was in charge of Brentford.

He played 47 times for Brentford after a £2.5m move from Charlton in 2018.

Villa are keen to strengthen in defence after signing Tyrone Mings, 26, from Bournemouth and are still exploring the possibility of re-signing Manchester United's Axel Tuanzebe, 21, on loan.

Tuanzebe helped Villa to promotion back to the Premier League via the Championship play-offs.

Since promotion, Villa have signed Mings for £20m, defender Kortney Hause from Wolves, winger Anwar El Ghazi from Lille, left-back Matt Targett from Southampton, forward Wesley from Club Brugge and midfielder Jota from Birmingham.

Smith's side start their Premier League season away at Tottenham on 10 August.