Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, St Mirren, Motherwell, Hearts, Dundee Utd, Partick Thistle

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Celtic's search for a right-back has suffered a blow with Huddersfield Town's Tommy Smith - who was high on the Scottish champions' wishlist - on the brink of signing for Stoke City. (Daily Record)

Swedish defender Filip Helander will sign a four-year contract when he joins Rangers from Bologna for a fee of around £3.5m and the move could be completed on Thursday. (Sun)

Oran Kearney has accused St Mirren chairman Gordon Scott of breaching a legal agreement by publicly speaking out about the manager's departure from the Paisley club. (Daily Record)

Celtic boss Neil Lennon has praised makeshift centre-back Nir Bitton for his performance in the Champions League win in Sarajevo while confirming he is looking to sign two more defenders. (Daily Express, print edition)

Motherwell will sign Croatian full-back Christian Ilic on a one-year deal as soon as they confirm his contract at Romanian club Sepsi has been cancelled. (Daily Express, print edition)

Hearts manager Craig Levein has urged Tynecastle fans to give former boss Robbie Neilson a rousing reception when he returns to Gorgie with Dundee United for Saturday's Betfred Cup tie. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Midfielder Adam King, a free agent after his release from Swansea, is set to sign a three-year deal with Dundee United in time to face former club Hearts on Saturday. (Daily Star, print edition)

Former America women's goalkeeper and current BBC pundit Hope Solo has praised Partick Thistle's new LGBT rainbow kit. (Sun)

OTHER GOSSIP

Scotland Grand Slam hero Craig Chalmers says he is "heartbroken" at Melrose's move to rip up their Greenyards pitch for a new 3G surface. (Scotsman)