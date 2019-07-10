Divock Origi: Liverpool striker signs long-term contract

Divock Origi has scored 28 goals in 97 appearances for Liverpool

Striker Divock Origi has signed a new long-term contract with Liverpool after helping them win the Champions League.

The Reds paid £10m to sign the Belgium international, 24, from Lille in 2014 on a five-year deal.

Origi was loaned out to Wolfsburg for the 2017-18 season but returned to have a big impact at the end of last term.

After scoring twice against Barcelona in the Champions League semi-finals, he claimed the goal which clinched a 2-0 win over Tottenham in the final.

More to follow.